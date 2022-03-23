Comparing Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) & Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) and Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and Frontier Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes $1.38 billion 0.91 -$1.16 billion ($6.89) -0.92 Frontier Group $2.06 billion 1.20 -$102.00 million ($0.52) -21.90

Frontier Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes. Frontier Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and Frontier Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes 3 2 3 0 2.00 Frontier Group 0 0 11 0 3.00

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has a consensus price target of $11.39, indicating a potential upside of 80.53%. Frontier Group has a consensus price target of $21.36, indicating a potential upside of 87.54%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Profitability

This table compares Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and Frontier Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes -96.87% N/A -28.70% Frontier Group -4.95% -63.79% -7.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Frontier Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Frontier Group beats Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services. The Loyalty Program segment includes management of the program, the marketing and redemption rights of products and services, and the creation and management of a database of individuals and companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 110 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising, 16 A320ceos, 73 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

