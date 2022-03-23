Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) and 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Financial Survey

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) and 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Coherent and 10x Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherent -4.96% 15.47% 7.15% 10x Genomics -11.87% -7.38% -5.91%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Coherent and 10x Genomics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherent 0 4 0 0 2.00 10x Genomics 0 2 2 0 2.50

Coherent presently has a consensus price target of $272.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.05%. 10x Genomics has a consensus price target of $140.80, suggesting a potential upside of 102.42%. Given 10x Genomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 10x Genomics is more favorable than Coherent.

Volatility & Risk

Coherent has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 10x Genomics has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coherent and 10x Genomics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherent $1.49 billion 4.48 -$106.75 million ($3.21) -83.85 10x Genomics $490.49 million 16.00 -$58.22 million ($0.52) -133.77

10x Genomics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coherent. 10x Genomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coherent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.5% of Coherent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of 10x Genomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Coherent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of 10x Genomics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

10x Genomics beats Coherent on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coherent (Get Rating)

Coherent, Inc. provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products. Its products are used for applications in microelectronics, materials processing, OEM components and instrumentation, and scientific research and government programs. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through direct sales personnel and independent representatives internationally. Coherent, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About 10x Genomics (Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products. Its single cell solutions runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell immune profiling for measuring the activity of immune cells and their targets; single cell ATAC for measuring epigenetics comprising the physical organization of DNA; and single cell multiome ATAC + gene expression for measuring the genetic activity and epigenetic programming in the same cells across tens of thousands of cells in a single experiment. The company also provides visium spatial gene expression solution for measuring spatial gene expression patterns across a single tissue sample or gene expression and protein co-detection when combined with immunofluorescence. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10x Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

