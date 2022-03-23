COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from COG Financial Services’s previous interim dividend of $0.0012.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get COG Financial Services alerts:

About COG Financial Services (Get Rating)

COG Financial Services Limited provides equipment finance broking, finance aggregation, and commercial equipment financing activities for business assets in Australia. It also offers management IT services. The company was formerly known as Consolidated Operations Group Limited and changed its name to COG Financial Services Limited in November 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COG Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COG Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.