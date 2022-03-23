COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from COG Financial Services’s previous interim dividend of $0.0012.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
