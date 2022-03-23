CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.60. CNO Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNO. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,741,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 46,834 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $707,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $24.73. 14,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,662. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.25. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

