Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Insider John Abernethy Purchases 50,000 Shares

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Rating) insider John Abernethy purchased 50,000 shares of Clime Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.84 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,100.00 ($31,185.19).

The company has a current ratio of 30.47, a quick ratio of 30.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.0128 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Clime Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

