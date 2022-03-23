Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,857,000 after buying an additional 840,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Kroger by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,570,000 after buying an additional 2,305,780 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kroger by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after buying an additional 1,357,858 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,812,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,998,000 after buying an additional 71,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,381,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,712,000 after purchasing an additional 223,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $62.58.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Kroger declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,185 shares of company stock valued at $18,078,029 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.16.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

