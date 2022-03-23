Clean TeQ (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. 5,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 13,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

Clean TeQ Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTEQF)

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration, Macroporous Polymer Adsorption, and Graphene Oxide and BIOCLENS resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, and industrial uses.

