Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Clarus Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill. “
CRXT stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11. Clarus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.
