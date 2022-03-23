Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
CRXT traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.24. 1,432,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,761. Clarus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $31.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11.
About Clarus Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clarus Therapeutics (CRXT)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.