Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CRXT traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.24. 1,432,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,761. Clarus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $31.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $160,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

