Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $179.21

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.21 and traded as low as $162.97. Christian Dior shares last traded at $162.97, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.06.
Christian Dior Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHDRY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Christian Dior (CHDRY)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
Receive News & Ratings for Christian Dior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christian Dior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.