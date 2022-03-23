China Online Education Group (COE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th.

COE opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of -0.82. China Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $23.25.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the third quarter worth $114,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 10,002.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 92,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the second quarter worth $89,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Online Education Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

China Online Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in July 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.