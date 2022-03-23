China Index (CIH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

China Index (NASDAQ:CIH – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

China Index stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98. China Index has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $2.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Index stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in China Index were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

China Index Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of real estate information and analytics service platform. Its services span across data, analytics, promotion, and listing services. The company was founded by Tian Quan Mo on August 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

