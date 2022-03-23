Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Gap Up to $139.07

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $139.07, but opened at $142.02. Check Point Software Technologies shares last traded at $137.52, with a volume of 942 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.51 and its 200 day moving average is $121.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

