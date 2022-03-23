Charles G. Kim Sells 11,000 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $72.60 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.73.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. The business had revenue of $355.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $63,048,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,766,000 after acquiring an additional 532,669 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,870,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,929,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,345,000 after acquiring an additional 344,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 298.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 375,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,802,000 after acquiring an additional 281,073 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

