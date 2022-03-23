ChainX (PCX) Price Hits $1.66

ChainX (PCX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00003924 BTC on popular exchanges. ChainX has a market cap of $20.76 million and $858,183.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00049394 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,975.98 or 0.07036434 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,223.02 or 0.99832656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00044329 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

