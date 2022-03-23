Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.83

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.83 and traded as high as $23.77. Central Valley Community Bancorp shares last traded at $23.62, with a volume of 25,245 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVCY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.83.

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 704,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,551 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 455,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 372,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 49,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

