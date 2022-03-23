Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Up to $6.99

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.99, but opened at $7.27. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 8,025 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth $1,210,000. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

