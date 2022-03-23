Centene (NYSE:CNC) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) were down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $83.48 and last traded at $84.00. Approximately 13,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,972,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day moving average of $75.42.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

