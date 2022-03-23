Centene (NYSE:CNC) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) were down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $83.48 and last traded at $84.00. Approximately 13,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,972,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.57.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.
The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day moving average of $75.42.
In other news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
About Centene (NYSE:CNC)
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
