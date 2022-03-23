Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ CLRB remained flat at $$0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 168,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,128. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.48. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.87.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CLRB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th.
Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.