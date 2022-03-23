Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB remained flat at $$0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 168,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,128. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.48. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.87.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLRB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 346.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 448,758 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 44,713 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 93,129 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

