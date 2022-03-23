Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.550-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.30 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.900-$4.000 EPS.

CSV stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $55.17. 74,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,562. The firm has a market cap of $845.59 million, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $66.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 24.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSV. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.60.

In other Carriage Services news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 169.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carriage Services (Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.