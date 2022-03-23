Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $84,000 Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 205.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in American Water Works by 67.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

NYSE:AWK opened at $156.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.40. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.75 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

