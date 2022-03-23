Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $362,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,344,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 31,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.84 and its 200-day moving average is $166.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.