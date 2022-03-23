Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78. Caribou Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $32.65.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

In related news, VP Ryan Fischesser acquired 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 353.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

