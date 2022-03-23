Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78. Caribou Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $32.65.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 353.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.
Caribou Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.
