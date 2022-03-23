CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Down to $40.92

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.92, but opened at $39.77. CareDx shares last traded at $39.99, with a volume of 453 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.35 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $68,880.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $444,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,629 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth about $3,735,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in CareDx by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 29,135 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth about $3,503,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 457,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,784,000 after acquiring an additional 185,808 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of CareDx by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

