Capital One Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newpark Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 17th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $179.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Newpark Resources stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Newpark Resources has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $4.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $362.02 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 3.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Newpark Resources by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

