Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Down to $7.15

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $7.00. Cano Health shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 3,405 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CANO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.

Get Cano Health alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lewis Gold acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 463,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 38,720 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 107.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the third quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 14.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,422,000 after buying an additional 227,067 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.