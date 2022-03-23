Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) by 990.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Canaan were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 130.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28,387 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Canaan by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Canaan by 322.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canaan by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Canaan stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.89. Canaan Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $918.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 4.01.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

