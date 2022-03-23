Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) to report $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Camping World posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year sales of $7.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 131.23% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 413.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter worth $45,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average is $37.36. Camping World has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

