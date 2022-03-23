Cambian Group (LON:CMBN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $192.40

Cambian Group plc (LON:CMBN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 192.40 ($2.53) and traded as high as GBX 192.40 ($2.53). Cambian Group shares last traded at GBX 192.40 ($2.53), with a volume of 54,471 shares.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 192.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 192.40.
About Cambian Group (LON:CMBN)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Receive News & Ratings for Cambian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.