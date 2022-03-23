Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives $3.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CALA. StockNews.com began coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ CALA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.53. 309,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,339. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $39.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06.
Calithera Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.
