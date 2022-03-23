Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Downgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$2.25.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CXB. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Pi Financial dropped their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Calibre Mining stock opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.58. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.30 and a 1-year high of C$0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18.

In other Calibre Mining news, Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 33,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.47, for a total transaction of C$49,549.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$124,597.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $5,440.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

