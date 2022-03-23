C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 17,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 497,630 shares.The stock last traded at $25.11 and had previously closed at $23.24.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCCC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1,203.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 254,993 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 472.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

