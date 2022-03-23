BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BRT is a real estate investment trust. BRT’s primary business activity is to originate and hold for investment for its own account, senior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and, to a lesser extent, junior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and senior mortgage loans secured by undeveloped real property. “

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley raised shares of BRT Apartments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRT Apartments currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $456.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 90.82% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 57.86%.

In other news, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $375,970. Company insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRT Apartments (Get Rating)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRT Apartments (BRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.