Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Brooks Automation from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $86.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 1.70. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $70.17 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.33.
About Brooks Automation (Get Rating)
Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The firm operates through two segments: Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment provides automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils, instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.
