Brokers Issue Forecasts for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EFTR)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.82).

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.68.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EFTR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eFFECTOR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

NASDAQ:EFTR opened at $5.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.14. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $40.42.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Ehrlich acquired 5,000 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,370.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

