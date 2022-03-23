Brokerages Expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) will post $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.75. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.13 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

NASDAQ:PEBO traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.74. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,487. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

In related news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.