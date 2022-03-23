Brokerages Expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) to post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.18. Open Lending reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Open Lending.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 40.46%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPRO shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

Open Lending stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.98. 728,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 16.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.38. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,628,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Open Lending by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 34,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,677,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,106,000 after acquiring an additional 127,856 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 594,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Lending (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.