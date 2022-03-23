Brokerages Expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to Post -$0.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.37). fuboTV posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($1.75). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. The business had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. fuboTV’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital cut their target price on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, fuboTV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

FUBO stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.73. 307,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,257,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 3.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,186,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,063,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. 40.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

