Brokerages Expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to Post $2.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the highest is $2.22. Equifax reported earnings of $1.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $8.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $8.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $10.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS.

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet cut Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.18.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank bought a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,318,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock traded down $2.63 on Wednesday, hitting $236.97. 14,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Equifax has a 12 month low of $173.02 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.28 and a 200 day moving average of $259.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

