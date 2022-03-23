Brokerages Expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) will announce $2.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.85 million. DURECT posted sales of $2.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $16.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.14 million to $21.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $51.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.
DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 259.46% and a negative return on equity of 52.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.
In other DURECT news, Director Judith J. Robertson purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in DURECT by 521.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,734 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 691,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in DURECT by 600.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 421,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in DURECT by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 357,972 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,925,195 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 275,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the third quarter valued at $320,000. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $151.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.32. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.
About DURECT (Get Rating)
DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DURECT (DRRX)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DURECT (DRRX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.