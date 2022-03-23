Brokerages Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. TriCo Bancshares posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $86.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.90 million.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 72,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 35,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,610. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.41. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $49.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

