Brokerages Anticipate Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.45 Million

Analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) will announce $62.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.00 million and the highest is $62.90 million. Southside Bancshares reported sales of $62.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $259.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $257.30 million to $260.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $274.65 million, with estimates ranging from $273.90 million to $275.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBSI. Stephens began coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ SBSI traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $40.52. 1,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.56. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $78,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,289 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,300,000 after buying an additional 17,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,728,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

