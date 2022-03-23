Brokerages Anticipate Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) to report $98.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $98.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.00 million. Everbridge posted sales of $82.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year sales of $429.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $426.00 million to $432.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $505.95 million, with estimates ranging from $496.00 million to $515.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVBG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $43.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,598. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Everbridge by 71.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 59.8% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

