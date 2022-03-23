Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgeline Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81.

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 24.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 200,570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 92,427 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital (Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.