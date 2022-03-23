Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BWMN opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

BWMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 75,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 1,800 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $30,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 755.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 70,211 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group (Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

