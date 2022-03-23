Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 26,965 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $18,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 369.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.32.

NYSE SLB opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

