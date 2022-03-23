Bonfida Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.70 Million (FIDA)

Bonfida (FIDA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Bonfida has a total market cap of $80.16 million and $11.70 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonfida coin can now be purchased for $1.79 or 0.00004237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bonfida has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00048962 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,973.65 or 0.07029961 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,151.34 or 0.99649297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00044234 BTC.

Bonfida Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com . Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com . Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bonfida Coin Trading

