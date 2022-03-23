Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.99) to GBX 800 ($10.53) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Bodycote from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.53) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $538.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYPLF opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98. Bodycote has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

