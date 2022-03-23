Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000857 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $501,443.10 and $80,286.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

