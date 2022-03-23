Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

BDTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered Black Diamond Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.56. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $29.02.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.29. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDTX. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 210,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 16,543 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 108,934 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4,599.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 588,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

